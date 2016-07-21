Barcelona coach Luis Enrique is focused on winning "every title" in his third campaign in charge at the club and is not worried about his contract, which runs out at the end of the season.

"The future doesn't worry me in the least. I'm obsessed with the present," Luis Enrique, 46, told a news conference on Thursday as the Spanish champions began pre-season training.

"I will leave Barca when they sack me or when I no longer have the enthusiasm needed to do the job," he said. "Once the season ends, I will evaluate.

"This is my last season and if I don't continue coaching, it will be down to a lack of energy."

Reports in Spain have claimed that Luis Enrique will be offered a new deal in January.

Luis Enrique has done well at Barca, a team he once played for.

He won the treble in his first season at the Camp Nou and in his second campaign, he successfully defended their La Liga title and retained the King's Cup.

He has won seven trophies of a possible nine in his two years in charge.

However, he goes into this season on the back of a disappointing Champions League campaign and nearly finished without the La Liga crown after a slump in April that allowed Real Madrid to re-enter the title race.

"Our first season was incredible, the second had some dramatic moments but with a happy ending," Luis Enrique said. "This third season will be that of consolidating a unique group and a special club.

"I will try to bring back all the titles and do so while making the fans, we have many around the world, have a good time."

Barca have added Samuel Umtiti, Denis Suarez and Lucas Digne to the squad and are looking to reinforce their already formidable attacking line that consists of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar Jr.

Former Barcelona forward Nolito had been linked with a return to the Camp Nou but signed for Manchester City this summer.

"Many want to come here, others we have discarded because of the price and others think that it will be difficult for them to have minutes," the coach said. "We are looking for a true striker with goal. There are several players that fit that profile."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia, Editing by Ken Ferris and Angus MacSwan)