Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has confirmed that more new faces will arrive at the Nou Camp this transfer window while some squad members will be sold.The Spanish champions have recruited Andre Gomes, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Digne and Denis Suarez since the end of last season while Marc Bartra, Thomas Vermaelen, Adriano Correia and Sandro Ramirez have departed.

"I believe that players will come and some players will leave," Luis Enrique said in Tuesday's news conference.

Sports daily Marca reported that Manchester City had reached an agreement with Barca to buy goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who made 32 league appearances for the Catalans last season and that Valencia goalkeeper Diego Alves would replace Bravo at the Nou Camp.

Bravo, the Chile captain, faces stiff competition from Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen to be the club's first-choice keeper while Jordi Masip is also contending for more playing time.

"All the players want to be starters," Luis Enrique said. "But no one has come to me to tell me that because they don't have to."

When asked how he was managing the goalkeeping situation, Luis Enrique said: "I've just told them (Stegen and Bravo) not to knock themselves with the goal posts or the net, the rest is up to them...

"I just want three goalkeepers in my first team."

Barca, who won La Liga and the King's Cup last season, are still looking to reinforce their formidable front line led by Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

However, Luis Enrique said: "There are many rumours circulating and I'm not going to get into it. Our focus right now is on Wednesday's final."

Barca host Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday holding a 2-0 advantage from the opening leg.

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; editing by Clare Lovell)