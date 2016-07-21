Liverpool seek to banish January blues at home to Chelsea
LONDON Liverpool will attempt to sweep away the January blues on the last day of a wretched month when they host commanding Premier League leaders Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday.
BARCELONA Barcelona have swooped for Portugal international Andre Gomes of Valencia, the Catalan club announced on Thursday.
The 22-year-old attacking midfielder had been linked with Real Madrid and Manchester United after impressing in his two seasons at Valencia having joined them from Benfica.
"Agreement with Valencia for Andre Gomes. The player will both sign and be presented as a new Barcelona player next week," Barca tweeted.
Barcelona have not revealed any more details about the transfer but Marca reported that Gomes will sign a five-year deal and join the Spanish champions for 50 million euros ($55.12 million).
Gomes, under contract with Valencia until June 2020, started 27 league games for the club in the 2015-16 campaign.
A Euro 2016 champion with Portugal, Gomes will become Barca's fourth signing this summer following the arrivals of Samuel Umtiti, Denis Suarez and Lucas Digne.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.