Hull's Mason leaves hospital after skull fracture
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has moved to AS Roma on a season-long loan, the Spanish champions confirmed on Monday.
Vermaelen travelled to Italy for a medical on Sunday and the two clubs have agreed terms on a deal which includes an option to buy.
The Belgium international, who played for the national side as they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, joined Barcelona from Arsenal in 2014.
The 30-year-old defender featured in Barcelona's title-winning campaigns of 2015 and 2016 but his time in Spain has been beset by injuries.
(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Clare Fallon)
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho complained about his team's ever-growing fixture list after their FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup on Sunday added to his problems.