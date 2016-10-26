Barcelona's Jeremy Mathieu comes on as a substitute to replace Gerard Pique after he sustains an injury. UEFA Champions League Group Stage - Group C - The Nou Camp, Barcelona, Spain - 19/10/16. Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley Livepic

Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu will be sidelined for around three weeks after suffering from a calf injury during the 1-0 defeat against Espanyol in the Catalan Super Cup on Tuesday, the Spanish champions said on Wednesday.

"Test conducted by the medical services on Wednesday morning have revealed that FC Barcelona defender Jeremy Mathieu has injured the soleus in his right foot," Barcelona said on their website (www.fcbarcelona.com).

"...which means he's going to be sidelined for an estimated three weeks." The 32-year-old joins fellow defenders Gerard Pique and Jordi Alba on the sidelines.

Barcelona, who are currently third in La Liga with 19 points, face Granada on Sunday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru, editing by Neil Robinson)