Soccer Football - FC Barcelona vs Sevilla - Copa del Rey Final - Vicente Calderon, Madrid, Spain - 22/5/16Barcelona's Neymar after being fouledReuters / Juan MedinaLivepic

Soccer Football - FC Barcelona vs Sevilla - Copa del Rey Final - Vicente Calderon, Madrid, Spain - 22/5/16Neymar celebrates after scoring the second goal for BarcelonaReuters / Juan MedinaLivepic

Soccer Football - FC Barcelona vs Sevilla - Copa del Rey Final - Vicente Calderon, Madrid, Spain - 22/5/16Barcelona's Neymar celebrates with fans after winning the Copa del Rey Final Reuters / Juan MedinaLivepic

May 31, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; Brazilian soccer player Neymar poses for photos on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. Brad Penner - USA TODAY Sports

Brazilian striker Neymar has extended his contract with Barcelona until June 2021, the Catalan club said in a statement on Friday.

The 24-year-old has a buyout clause of 200 million euros (167.23 million pounds) for the first year of his contract, 222 million euros (185.62 million pounds) for the second, and 250 million euros (209.04 million pounds) for the remaining three years.

Neymar, who joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013, scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to help Barcelona win the La Liga title.

