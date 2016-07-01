Thwarted machete attack clouds Paris Olympic bid
PARIS The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
Brazilian striker Neymar has extended his contract with Barcelona until June 2021, the Catalan club said in a statement on Friday.
The 24-year-old has a buyout clause of 200 million euros (167.23 million pounds) for the first year of his contract, 222 million euros (185.62 million pounds) for the second, and 250 million euros (209.04 million pounds) for the remaining three years.
Neymar, who joined Barcelona from Brazilian club Santos in 2013, scored 31 goals in all competitions last season to help Barcelona win the La Liga title.
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS The Paris bid to host the 2024 Olympics suffered an untimely setback on Friday when a French soldier wounded a man armed with a machete as he tried to enter the Louvre museum.
LONDON Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey will be out for three weeks with a calf strain that has already sidelined him for Saturday's big game at Premier League leaders Chelsea, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
Arsenal's clash against London rivals Chelsea is the north London side's last chance to stop the Premier League leaders from running away with the title, former France winger Robert Pires has said.