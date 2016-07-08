Soccer Football - FC Barcelona vs Sevilla - Copa del Rey Final - Vicente Calderon, Madrid, Spain - 22/5/16Neymar celebrates after scoring the second goal for BarcelonaReuters / Juan MedinaLivepic

MADRID Spain's High Court said on Friday it had dropped a fraud and corruption investigation into Brazilian soccer captain and Barcelona player Neymar saying no crime had been committed.

Charges were also dropped against his father and agent Neymar Da Silva Santos, former Barcelona president Sandro Rossell and ex-Santos president Odilio Rodrigues, according to a written ruling.

The charges related to Neymar's transfer to Barcelona from Brazilian football club Santos three years ago.

(Reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Angus Berwick)