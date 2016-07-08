West Indian Russell banned over whereabouts violation
KINGSTON West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell was banned on Tuesday for one year for a doping whereabouts rule violation.
MADRID Spain's High Court said on Friday it had dropped a fraud and corruption investigation into Brazilian soccer captain and Barcelona player Neymar saying no crime had been committed.
Charges were also dropped against his father and agent Neymar Da Silva Santos, former Barcelona president Sandro Rossell and ex-Santos president Odilio Rodrigues, according to a written ruling.
The charges related to Neymar's transfer to Barcelona from Brazilian football club Santos three years ago.
The World Olympians Association (WOA) expressed concern on Tuesday about the potential impact U.S. President Donald Trump's travel ban on visitors from some Muslim-majority nations could have on athletes and urged a quick resolution.
LONDON Nigeria striker Odion Ighalo has joined Chinese Super League side Changchun Yatai from Watford on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.