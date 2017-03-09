Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
BARCELONA Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has agreed a new four-year contract with the Spanish champions until 2021, the club said a day after they reached the Champions League quarter-finals by thrashing Paris St Germain 6-1.
The 28-year-old Croatia international has won two La Liga titles, two King's Cup trophies and a Champions League crown with Barca since joining from Sevilla in 2014 for an estimated 20 million euros and will sign the new deal, which the club said has a release clause of 125 million euros, on Friday.
Rakitic was left out of the starting line-up in the 4-0 defeat by PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie but he played an important role in Wednesday's drubbing of the French champions.
"It's unbelievable, we made the impossible possible," Rakitic said in an interview with CNN on Thursday.
"It's really hard to explain what happened yesterday; I think it was a crazy night, a crazy match and I'm so proud to be part of this team."
(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.