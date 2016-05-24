Barcelona's Sandro Ramirez celebrates after scoring a goal against Ajax Amsterdam during their Champions League soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA May 24 Barcelona striker Sandro Ramirez is set to leave the club, the La Liga champions' technical director Robert Fernandez said on Tuesday.

Barca have not exercised the option to offer Sandro a new contract in order to allow the 20-year-old forward to join another club on a free transfer.

Sandro made 24 appearances this season to help Barcelona win the league and Cup double.

"Last summer Sandro had an offer to leave," Fernandez said. "We evaluated at that time the situation we had as we could not sign players (due to a FIFA ban) and he made an effort to stay with us."

Barca's transfer ban, imposed by FIFA for breaking rules regarding the signing of underage players, ended this year.

