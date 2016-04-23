BARCELONA, April 24 By Richard Martin

Luis Suarez paid tribute to team mates Lionel Messi and Andres Iniesta after the pair helped him notch four goals for the second La Liga game in a row as Barcelona thumped Sporting Gijon 6-0 on Saturday.

The Uruguay hitman became the first-ever La Liga player to score four goals for the second successive match, keeping Barca top of the table on goal difference ahead of Atletico Madrid, with Real Madrid one point adrift in third position.

"Leo is the one who manages everything, all the stages of the game, and we are eternally grateful to him," said Suarez.

"Andres' magic is always there, that's why he has the (big) name he has. He has been a really important player for us this year."

Suarez netted four times, twice from the penalty spot, in the space of 25 second-half minutes as Barca followed up their midweek 8-0 rout of Deportivo La Coruna.

"I am a bit surprised to score eight goals in four days," said Suarez who was on target twice from open play following good passes from fellow striker Messi and midfielder Iniesta.

The former Liverpool forward now has 34 league goals this season, moving ahead of Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (31) as the top scorer with three games to go.

Suarez is also in line to claim the Golden Boot as Europe's leading marksman, a prize he shared with Ronaldo in 2013-14.

However, he is more focused on firing Barca to the league title.

"Being top scorer wasn't my objective and now we have three games left, and with the help of my team mates, if I can do it I’ll welcome it but the priority for the team is the league," said Suarez.

Barcelona were awarded a third penalty late on and the Uruguayan gave the ball to Brazil forward Neymar to convert from the spot, a move which impressed defender Gerard Pique.

"He has proved for a long time that he's generous," said Pique. "We hope he spends many more years here."

