Soccer player Denis Suarez poses next to a FC Barcelona's giant logo at their offices in Barcelona, Spain, July 5, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Spanish champions Barcelona have exercised the buy-back clause to re-sign midfielder Denis Suarez from Villarreal, the Catalan club announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old has signed a four-year contract with an option of extending it for a further year after Barcelona agreed to pay 3.25 million euros (2.73 million pounds) to re-sign Suarez, whose buy-out clause has been set at 50 million euros.

The attacking midfielder made 48 appearances during his one season at the El Madrigal and played a key role in helping the club finished fourth in La Liga to earn a Champions League playoff spot and reach the Europa League semi-finals.

The former Manchester City player will undergo a medical on Tuesday and will be unveiled on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)