Football Soccer - Germany v Italy - International Friendly - Munich, Germany - 28/3/16 ?Germany's national soccer team goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen dives for the ball during a training session. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen will miss Sunday's Spanish Super Cup first leg against Sevilla after picking up a ligament injury, the Spanish champions said on Thursday.

The 24-year-old sprained ligaments in his left knee during a training session on Thursday having played for half an hour in the 3-2 victory over Sampdoria on Wednesday.

"He will be unable to play in the Spanish Super Cup first leg in Seville this coming Sunday," Barcelona said in a statement on their website. (www.fcbarcelona.com)

"The German goalkeeper's availability beyond that will depend on how his injury progresses."

Ter Stegen featured regularly for Barca in their Champions League campaign last season, making 10 appearances, but Chile international Claudio Bravo was Luis Enrique's first choice during the league campaign.

Bravo is poised to play in Seville on Sunday when Barcelona meet Cup holders Sevilla in Spanish football's traditional season curtain-raiser.

