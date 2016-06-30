Barcelona have agreed to buy France centre back Samuel Umtiti from Olympique Lyon for 25 millions euros, the Spanish club said on its Twitter account on Thursday.

Barcelona gave no more details. According to French media, Umtiti, 22, will sign a five-year contract.

Umtiti, who came through the Lyon youth system, is a member of the France squad taking part in the European Championship finals in France. He is expected to win his first cap in a quarter-final tie against Iceland in Paris on Sunday.

