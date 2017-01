Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen has travelled to Italy to undergo a medical with AS Roma, the Spanish champions confirmed on Sunday.

The Belgium international, who featured for the national side as they reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016, joined Barcelona from Arsenal in 2014.

The 30-year-old centre back's time in Spain has been beset by injuries but he still featured in Barcelona's title-winning campaigns of 2015 and 2016.

