Former Scotland skipper Brown calls time on rugby career
Former Scotland captain Kelly Brown will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season and take up a role as academy coach at his current club Saracens.
BARCELONA Second from bottom Getafe responded to their three-month spell without a win by sacking coach Fran Escriba on Monday.
Former Elche boss Escriba became the 10th La Liga coach to be relieved of his duties this season.
Getafe's 2-0 reverse at Villarreal on Sunday was their 10th defeat in 12 games. They have not won in the league since beating Espanyol 3-1 on Jan. 17.
"The club thank him (Escriba) for his work and wish him luck in his professional future," Getafe said in a statement.
The Madrid outfit were promoted to La Liga for the first time in 2004 and have remained in the top flight ever since.
Getafe are two points from safety with six gamesremaining. They have yet to announce a successor to Escriba who took over from Pablo Franco Martin in June.
The new coach's first game in charge will be against third- placed Real Madrid on Saturday.
Former Wales scrum-half Mike Phillips on Tuesday announced he will retire from professional rugby at the end of this season.