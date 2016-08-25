MADRID Granada have suspended new signing Jose Angulo after he failed a drug test with his former Ecuadorian club Independiente del Valle during the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League.

The 21-year-old striker joined the Spanish top-flight team this month on a five-year deal.

"Granada ... has tonight received official communication from CONMEBOL (South American Football Confederation) confirming that Angulo tested positive in an anti-doping test," the club said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ecuadorian is now banned by Granada until the results of his B sample are known.

Angulo did not feature in the club's La Liga opener on Saturday, a 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

