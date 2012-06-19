MADRID Granada have appointed Juan Antonio Anquela as coach on a two-year contract, the Spanish La Liga club said in a statement on their website on Tuesday.

Anquela enters his first top-flight post after guiding tiny Alcorcon out of the third tier of Spanish football to the gates of La Liga, where they fell to Real Valladolid in a promotion playoff last weekend.

The 54-year-old also masterminded Alcorcon's famous 4-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the King's Cup in the 2009-10 campaign, when he earned the nickname 'Anqueloti' in the local media.

Granada avoided relegation on the final day of the season last month, but the coach who saved them, Abel Resino, walked away two weeks ago after only five months at the helm.

