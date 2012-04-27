MADRID Factbox on Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola, who announced on Friday he would step down at the end of this season.

Born:

* Josep Guardiola i Sala, January 18, 1971, Santpedor, Spain.

Playing career:

* Position - defensive midfielder

* Joined Barca's youth academy in 1984 and was given his first team debut by coach Johan Cruyff in 1990.

* Won six league titles, two King's Cups, the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1997 and the club's first European Cup in 1992 before moving on in 2001.

* Had spells with Brescia and AS Roma and played in Qatar and Mexico before retiring in 2006.

His career with Brescia was disrupted when he tested positive for nandrolone after a league match and was banned for four months. Guardiola protested his innocence and eventually cleared his name through the courts in 2009.

* Helped Spain win the gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and won 47 caps for the full national side.

Coaching Career:

* Appointed coach of Barcelona B, the club's reserve team, in 2007 and steered them to the top of their group and promotion from Spain's tercera (fourth-tier) division.

* President Joan Laporta promoted him to his first top-flight post to replace Frank Rijkaard in 2008 and after off-loading stalwarts Ronaldinho and Deco and bringing in Dani Alves guided the side to a treble in his first campaign.

They won La Liga, beat Athletic Bilbao in the King's Cup final and defeated Manchester United 2-0 in the Champions League final in Rome.

* In his second season, he off-loaded striker Samuel Eto'o in a swap deal with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and won the European and Spanish Super Cups and Barca's first Club World Cup, defeating Argentina's Estudiantes 2-1 in Abu Dhabi. He won six trophies in 2009.

Barca fell in the last 16 of the King's Cup to Sevilla and in the Champions League semi-finals to Jose Mourinho's Inter Milan but went on to win a second successive La Liga title in 2010 with a record 99-point haul, recording only one defeat.

* For his third campaign, Guardiola rang the changes again, ditching Ibrahimovic and bringing in Spain striker David Villa.

Barca retained the Spanish Super Cup, went on a 23-match unbeaten run on the road, a club record, and won the league again but were beaten 1-0 by Mourinho's Real Madrid in the King's Cup final.

However, they ousted Real in the semi-finals of the Champions League and overcame Manchester United again in the final, with a 3-1 triumph in London.

* Guardiola brought in Cesc Fabregas and Alexis Sanchez for the 2011-12 campaign and lifted the European and Spanish Super Cups and won a second Club World Cup with a 4-0 thrashing of Brazil's Santos in Yokohama.

A last-eight win over Real Madrid set up a King's Cup final meeting with Athletic Bilbao on May 25.

Barca reached a record-equalling fifth consecutive Champions League semi-final but were undone 3-2 on aggregate by Chelsea to end their hopes of retaining the crown.

* Guardiola has an astonishing record against their great rivals Real Madrid and guided Barca to a memorable 6-2 win at the Bernabeu in 2009 and a 5-0 victory at the Nou Camp in 2010.

In four seasons as a coach he has won nine out of 15 'Clasicos', drawn four and lost only twice: 1-0 in the Cup final in 2011 and 2-1 in the league last weekend.

* Guardiola's focus on promoting academy players into the first team has seen the likes of striker Pedro and midfielders Sergio Busquets and Thiago Alcantara blossom and go on to break into the Spanish national team.

His knack of getting the best out of academy graduate Lionel Messi has helped the Argentine win three consecutive World Player of the Year Awards.

