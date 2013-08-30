Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Athletic Bilbao have received an offer for midfielder Ander Herrera from English Premier League champions Manchester United, the La Liga club's president Josu Urrutia said on Friday.
Urrutia told a news conference Herrera, who has a contract until the end of the 2015-16 season, could only move if he informed the Spanish club he wanted to leave and United paid his buyout clause of 36 million euros (30.7 million pounds).
Sports daily Marca reported on Friday that United had offered 30 million euros for the 24-year-old, while As newspaper said the offer was worth 27 million.
"We received the offer last night and we have already said that we do not negotiate for our players," Urrutia was quoted as saying on Bilbao's official Twitter feed.
"For us Athletic is a unique club," he added. "The players are required to feel the same way."
If United's bid succeeded, Herrera would become the latest in a long line of Spanish player to move to England in the close season, following the likes of Jesus Navas and Alvaro Negredo to Manchester City and Roberto Soldado to Tottenham Hotspur. ($1 = 0.7562 euros)
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ken Ferris)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.