MADRID Valencia survived a second-half red card for Sofiane Feghouli to beat Real Zaragoza 2-0 at home in La Liga on Saturday, bringing some relief to new coach Mauricio Pellegrino.

After an unconvincing start to the season and consecutive defeats at Bayern Munich and Real Mallorca, Algerian midfielder Feghouli settled some early nerves at the Mestalla with a 12th-minute goal put away at the second attempt.

Both sides hit the woodwork before Roberto Soldado crossed from the right, Jonas flicked the ball on and Jonathan Viera slotted the ball home to double the lead in the 59th.

Feghouli picked up his second yellow card soon after to leave the hosts with 10 men but a toothless Zaragoza failed to make their numerical advantage count.

Valencia, who host Lille in Champions League Group F on Tuesday, climbed to seventh with eight points from six games - seven short of leaders Barcelona who were visiting Sevilla later on Saturday.

Real Madrid host Deportivo Coruna on Sunday.

