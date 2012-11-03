Malaga's Isco (R) controls the ball next Rayo Vallecano's Tito (L), Mikel Labaka (2nd L) and Javier Fuego during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Malaga's Martin Demichelis (3rd L) celebrates with his team mate Joaquin Sanchez (2nd R) after scoring a goal against Rayo Vallecano during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Malaga's Javier Saviola (L) reacts after missing an opportunity to score against Rayo Vallecano's goalkeeper David Cobeno during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Malaga's Isco (2nd L) lies on the pitch after missing an opportunity to score against Rayo Vallecano's goalkeeper David Cobeno (L) and Tito as his teammate Javier Saviola (R) watches them during their Spanish First Division soccer match at La Rosaleda stadium in Malaga, southern Spain November 3, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID Third-placed Malaga missed the chance to trim the gap to leaders Barcelona and Atletico Madrid to four points when they were beaten 2-1 at home by Rayo Vallecano in La Liga on Saturday.

Rayo forward Piti netted twice for the visitors either side of a Martin Demichelis header as Malaga, who play at AC Milan in Champions League Group C on Tuesday, slipped to a first defeat of the campaign at their Rosaleda stadium.

Barca can pull three points clear of Atletico, at least for a few hours, with a win at home to promoted Celta Vigo later on Saturday (5 p.m. British Time).

Atletico, level on 25 points with Barca but with an inferior goal difference, play at Valencia in the late kickoff (9 p.m. British Time).

Champions Real Madrid, whose title defence got off to a shaky start but who have since clawed their way up to fourth, host Real Zaragoza in Saturday's other fixture (7 p.m. British Time).

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Mark Meadows)