MADRID Levante climbed above Malaga into fourth in La Liga on Sunday when they survived the dismissal of Pedro Lopez and secured a 2-0 success at Deportivo Coruna, who missed a penalty and later had goalkeeper Daniel Aranzubia sent off.

In-form Nigeria forward Obafemi Martins fired Levante ahead five minutes before halftime at the Riazor before Lopez was shown a second yellow card for a handball in the area shortly after the break.

Riki sent his spot kick sailing over the crossbar and after Aranzubia picked up a second yellow for a foul on Martins, Jose Javier Barkero curled in a second for the visitors with around 10 minutes left.

With 12 matches played, Levante have 20 points in the fourth Champions League qualification spot, with Malaga on 19 after their 0-0 draw at Osasuna on Saturday.

Unbeaten Barcelona are six points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top thanks to Saturday's 3-1 win at home to Real Zaragoza, although Atletico can trim the gap back to three with victory at Granada later on Sunday.

Real Madrid are third, two points behind Atletico, after they thrashed Athletic Bilbao 5-1 at the Bernabeu on Saturday.

Real Betis, on 19 points in sixth, can seize fourth spot from Levante with a win at city rivals Sevilla in Sunday's Andalusian derby.

