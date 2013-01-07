Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Rayo Vallecano stayed in the hunt for a European qualification place when club captain Piti struck twice in a 3-1 win at home to Madrid rivals Getafe on Monday.
The victory at a chilly Estadio de Vallecas lifted Rayo above Valencia and Real Sociedad into seventh and they are two points behind sixth-placed Levante, who occupy the second of Spain's two Europa League berths.
Lass Bangoura fired Rayo ahead in the 14th minute when he played the ball into space and nipped between two defenders before crashing an angled shot into the roof of the net.
Piti made it 2-0 14 minutes later with a fine left-foot volley across Getafe goalkeeper Miguel Angel Moya and found the net again seven minutes into the second half when he slammed home a Leo Baptistao centre.
Getafe's 19-year-old forward Paco Alcacer pulled a goal back for the visitors in the 65th minute but their chances were effectively snuffed out seven minutes later when midfielder Michel was shown a straight red after clashing with Baptistao.
Unbeaten leaders Barcelona extended their advantage over second-placed Atletico Madrid to 11 points when they thrashed Espanyol 4-0 on Sunday.
Atletico were held to a 1-1 draw at Real Mallorca and Real Madrid closed to within five points of their city rivals thanks to a 4-3 victory at home to Real Sociedad.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.