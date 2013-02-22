Real Sociedad leapfrogged Valencia to move into fifth place in La Liga after coming from a goal down to win 3-1 at Athletic Bilbao in Friday's Basque derby.

Ibai Gomez put the home side ahead with a stunning volley in the 30th minute before Antoine Griezmann nodded an equaliser for Sociedad four minutes later.

A howler from Bilbao goalkeeper Raul let in Imanol Agirretxe to score in the 67th minute and Sociedad's Mexican forward Carlos Vela curled in a third for the visitors 14 minutes from time to seal their first victory at the San Mames in more than a decade.

"It's been a long time since we won here but we knew it was possible and we are very pleased," Sociedad captain Xabi Prieto told Marca TV.

"We weren't expecting to be in this position in the table but we want to hold on to it now and continue this very positive run and see if we can qualify for Europe."

Sociedad, the only side to beat leaders Barcelona this season, have 40 points from 25 matches.

Sixth-placed Valencia, on the same points and with a game in hand, can regain fifth spot if they avoid defeat at Real Zaragoza on Saturday (5:00 p.m. British time).

The latest reverse for Bilbao, a shadow of the team that reached the final of the Europa League and the King's Cup last season, leaves them down in 15th position on 26 points and coach Marcelo Bielsa in serious peril.

Barca can pull 15 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid with a win at home to mid-table Sevilla on Saturday (2100).

Atletico host resurgent Espanyol on Sunday (6:00 p.m. British time) while champions Real Madrid, four points behind their city rivals in third spot, visit bottom club Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday (7:00 p.m. British time).

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)