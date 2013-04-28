MADRID Malaga kept up their push for a possible return to the Champions League next season with a 2-1 win at home Getafe that lifted them to fifth in La Liga on Sunday.

Striker Roque Santa Cruz headed them in front just before halftime and defender Weligton doubled the lead with another header, this time from a corner, two minutes after the re-start.

Getafe pulled one back with a close-range volley from Juan Valera in the 70th minute and Manuel Pellegrini's side endured some nervy moments near the end as they missed a number of chances to settle the game.

Malaga moved level on 53 points with Valencia, ahead of them on head-to-heads but having played a game more.

Valencia, in sixth, play fourth-placed Real Sociedad (55 points) later on Sunday.

Malaga may not be able to take up a place in European competition next year if they are successful as they have been handed a one-season ban by UEFA due to financial irregularities.

The Costa del Sol club have appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and a decision is expected in mid-June.

Earlier, Granada boosted their chances of avoiding relegation with a 1-0 win at Espanyol that moved them up to 16th on 32 points, two above the bottom three.

