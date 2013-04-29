Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Real Betis suffered a setback in their bid to qualify for Europe when they had to come from a goal down to rescue a 1-1 draw at home to La Liga strugglers Deportivo La Coruna on Monday.
Depor forward Riki galloped through to open the scoring in the seventh minute at Betis's Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville before Jorge Molina levelled for the home side four minutes after halftime.
The result left Betis in seventh on 49 points, four adrift of sixth-placed Valencia, while Depor are 17th, one above the relegation places.
The fifth and sixth-placed teams qualify automatically for the Europa League, Europe's second-tier club competition.
Betis last took part in continental competition in 2005-06 when they finished third in their Champions League group behind English sides Liverpool and Chelsea.
They are one of many Spanish clubs to have suffered severe financial problems after years of living beyond their means and were relegated in 2008-09 before winning promotion back to the top flight two years later.
Depor have fallen on hard times since their league triumph in 2000 and a thrilling run to the last four of the Champions League four years later.
The Galician club were relegated for the first time in two decades at the end of the 2010-11 season but came straight back up by winning the second division last term.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
LONDON British anti-doping authorities condemned the leaking of information "which only serves to fuel rumour and innuendo" on Saturday after the latest media report surrounding athlete Mo Farah and his American coach Alberto Salazar.
Liverpool put their recent troubles behind them, showing touches of their best early-season vibrancy to overcame Arsenal 3-1 at a jubilant Anfield and leapfrog the Gunners into third place in the Premier League on Saturday.