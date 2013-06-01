Barcelona's Cesc Fabregas (4) scores a goal against Malaga's Ignacio Camacho (L) and Weligton de Oliveira (R) during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Andres Iniesta celebrates a goal against Malaga during their Spanish first division soccer league match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Barcelona's Andres Iniesta (C) and teammates celebrate a goal against Malaga during their Spanish first division soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona June 1, 2013. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Champions Barcelona matched La Liga's record tally of 100 points for a campaign when they swept aside Malaga 4-1 at the Nou Camp in their final game on Saturday.

In his first season since replacing Pep Guardiola, coach Tito Vilanova's side equalled Real Madrid's record-breaking points haul set under Jose Mourinho last season.

Barca scored three times in the opening 16 minutes through David Villa, Cesc Fabregas and Martin Montoya as the hosts tore Malaga apart.

Andres Iniesta curled in a fourth at the start of the second period before Pedro Morales volleyed a consolation goal for the visitors and their departing coach Manuel Pellegrini in the 56th minute.

Popular French defender Eric Abidal was given a rousing reception as he came on as a 75th-minute substitute to play his last minutes for Barca after the club said on Thursday they would not be renewing his contract.

Barca top the standings with 100 points from 38 games, 15 ahead of second-placed Real who signed off with a 4-2 home win over Osasuna earlier.

Gonzalo Higuain, Michael Essien, Karim Benzema and Jose Callejon scored as an under-strength team ensured Mourinho ended his three-year tenure in the Spanish capital on a high note.

The Portuguese, who is expected to join Chelsea, left the Bernabeu amid divided opinions as he was cheered by some sections of the crowd and whistled by others.

(Reporting by Mark Elkington editing by Tony Jimenez)