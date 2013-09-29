MADRID Adrian Colunga scored twice to lead Getafe to a 2-0 La Liga win at Espanyol on Sunday, ending a run of seven straight league defeats on the road that stretched back to April.

The striker broke away from his marker on to substitute Pablo Sarabia's clever pass in the 73rd minute and slotted the ball into the corner.

The same partnership produced the second goal in stoppage time as Colunga fired in at the back post.

Improving Getafe made it three wins from their last four outings and climbed to eighth with 10 points from seven games, one short of Espanyol in seventh.

Champions Barcelona and Atletico Madrid top the standings with a perfect 21 points after away victories on Saturday.

Barca won 2-0 at Almeria and Atletico beat city rivals Real Madrid 1-0 at the Bernabeu with an early goal from Diego Costa.

Carlo Ancelotti's Real, with 16 points, could lose third place to promoted Villarreal on 14, if the team known as the Yellow Submarine can win at Real Betis in Sunday's late game.

Levante climbed up to ninth on 10 points with a 1-0 win at Osasuna, when Jordi Xumetra netted two minutes from time.

The visiting forward reacted quickest to score after Osasuna keeper Andres Fernandez could only parry a Papakouli Diop penalty.

Promoted Elche won their first game back in the top flight since 1989 triumphing 1-0 at Celta Vigo and went 15th on six points.

The Alicante-based club had been unlucky not to earn a point against Real Madrid during the week, but Javi Marquez helped ease the memory as he broke away and drilled a low shot in off the far post in the 62nd minute.

