Athletic Bilbao came from behind to win 2-1 at struggling Malaga in La Liga on Monday and heap the pressure on German coach Bernd Schuster.

It was a poor performance from the home team even though they went ahead through Juanmi before halftime.

Bilbao levelled after the break thanks to Mikel San Jose before Francisco Portillo was sent off seven minutes from time. The visitors took advantage of the extra man with Iker Muniain grabbing the winner late on.

Malaga have been accustomed to fighting for the European positions in recent campaigns but the departures of leading players like Joaquin and Javier Saviola have left them facing a relegation scrap this season in 14th spot.

Home fans chanted for the dismissal of Schuster at the final whistle on Monday, with the team one point off the drop zone.

"While we were in control in the first half we couldn't get the second goal," Malaga defender Weligton told reporters.

"It is normal for the fans to be angry but we need to be united at the moment."

Juanmi powered a header into the top corner to give Malaga a 38th-minute lead but San Jose nodded Bilbao level from a corner in the 68th.

Portillo was then sent off after receiving a second yellow card and it came as no surprise when Muniain struck in the 85th minute to give fifth-placed Bilbao 26 points from 14 matches.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez)