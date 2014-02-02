Atletico Madrid's Diego Ribas (C) celebrates his goal with teammates Mario Suarez (L) and Joao Miranda during their Spanish First Division soccer match against Real Sociedad at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa (R) scores his goal against Real Sociedad during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

BARCELONA Atletico Madrid took advantage of Barcelona's slip to go top of La Liga with a 4-0 victory over Real Sociedad at the Calderon on Sunday, where fans gave an emotional send-off to former coach and player Luis Aragones.

The win lifted Atletico three points clear of Barcelona on 57 points after the Catalan side lost 3-2 to Valencia on Saturday. Real Madrid can also move ahead of the champions when they play Athletic Bilbao later on Sunday.

After a cagey opening David Villa put Atletico ahead on 38 minutes before going off injured, while second-half goals to Diego Costa, Joao Miranda and Diego sealed the win.

There was a poignant minute's silence before kickoff for Aragones, the coach of Spain's Euro-2008 winning side, and who put in place the tactics and mentality that helped them win the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Aragones, who died on Saturday, played for Atletico for over a decade during the 1960s and early 1970s as well as coaching the side on four separate occasions.

"From above he will be wearing the red and white and be happy with our effort," Atletico coach Diego Simeone told a news conference.

"It was difficult game despite the result and the goals at the end. Real Sociedad caused problems for us despite not having good chances to score. It doesn't bother me to defend but we were finding it tough to attack and create openings."

Mario Suarez was fit to play his first game after almost three months out for Atletico who were frustrated by a Sociedad side that packed the midfield and gave them little room to build play.

A mistake by fullback Carlos Martinez allowed in Costa who slipped the ball back for Villa to side-foot home from close range.

Villa pulled up holding his leg minutes later and had to be replaced by Raul Garcia.

After the break Sociedad showed more attacking intent but Garcia set up Costa to finish clinically and Miranda headed home a corner with the visitors' resistance broken. New signing Diego, having come on as a substitute, was also on target three minutes from the end.

Earlier on Sunday, Christian Herrera gave Elche a 1-0 win over Almeria and a Ruben Castro double gave bottom side Real Betis a 2-0 victory against Espanyol.

(Editing by Josh Reich) nL3N0L709G