Real Madrid's Gareth Bale celebrates his goal with his teammates Alvaro Arbeloa and Luka Modric (L-R) during their Spanish first division soccer match against Espanyol at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid May 17, 2014. REUTERS/Juan Medina

BARCELONA, Substitute Alvaro Morata notched a late double as Real Madrid warmed up for next weekend's Champions League final with a 3-1 win at home to Espanyol.

Gareth Bale finished clinically midway through the second half to set Real up for their first victory in four games after a disappointing end to a La Liga campaign that saw their championship hopes wrecked.

Morata showed his predatory skills with two goals in the last five minutes while inbetween Pizzi pulled one back for Espanyol.

Real have 87 points, two fewer than leaders Atletico Madrid and one more than Barcelona who meet later in their final game of the season.

All eyes are on the Nou Camp where a Barca win would see them finish as champions due to a better head-to-head record.

Cristiano Ronaldo, chasing the Golden Boot award, was injured in Real's pre-match warmup and therefore ended the season as joint top league scorer in Europe with Liverpool's Luis Suarez on 31 goals.

The Portuguese did not want to take any risks ahead of the Champions League showdown with Atletico.

(Writing by Tim Hanlon, editing by Tony Jimenez)