MADRID Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 27th career hat-trick and Gareth Bale struck twice as Real Madrid bounced back in style from consecutive defeats with a thumping 8-2 La Liga win at Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.

Champions Atletico Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Celta Vigo, who took the lead through an audacious backheel by Pablo Hernandez and fought back from 2-1 down to earn a deserved point.

Portugal captain Ronaldo, the World Player of the Year, put Real ahead with a 29th-minute header at the Riazor before new signing James Rodriguez evoked memories of his dazzling performances for Colombia at the 2014 World Cup with a stunning strike in the 36th.

The Golden Boot winner at the finals in Brazil with six goals, Rodriguez picked up the ball just outside the penalty area and whipped a curling left-foot effort into the far corner past Depor goalkeeper German Lux.

Lux gifted Real, who were looking to avoid a third consecutive La Liga defeat, a slapstick third shortly before halftime when he became stranded outside his area and let in Ronaldo to score his second.

Haris Medunjanin pulled a goal back for Depor from the penalty spot in the 50th minute after the referee ruled Sergio Ramos had handled before Bale squeezed a low shot in off the far post in the 66th.

The Wales winger, who looks on fine form in the opening weeks of the season, scored his second 16 minutes from time when he ran on to a pass from substitute Isco and clipped the ball over Lux into the far corner.

Ronaldo completed his hat-trick four minutes later, Jose Verdu headed a second for Depor in the 84th and Javier Hernandez, who has joined on loan from Manchester United, came off the bench and scored a quickfire double as the home side, promoted from the second division at the end of last season, crumbled.

The Mexican's first in the 88th minute was a powerful left-foot strike which flew into the top corner and his second was deflected into the net in the second minute of added time to complete the rout.

FIRST TIME

It was the first time Real have scored eight goals in an away match in La Liga and just the tonic the European champions needed after defeats at Real Sociedad and at home to Atletico.

The champions fell behind against Celta Vigo after 19 minutes when Hernandez nonchalantly stuck out his foot to divert a cross into the net from what looked like an impossible position.

Miranda swept the ball home at the near post to equalise and Atletico went ahead before halftime thanks to a towering header from defender Diego Godin.

Nolito converted a 53rd-minute penalty to bring Celta level and they resisted a spell of intense pressure from Atletico in the dying minutes to hang on for a point.

Granada continued their fine start with a 1-0 win at Athletic Bilbao to move up to third in the standings on eight points from four games, the same record as second-placed Atletico.

Those two sides are one point behind leaders Barcelona who visit Levante on Sunday. Real are sixth with six points from four matches.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers and Ed Osmond, editing by Justin Palmer)