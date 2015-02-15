Andy Murray a doubt for Davis Cup with elbow injury
World number one Andy Murray is likely to miss Great Britain's Davis Cup quarter-final trip to France due to an elbow injury, his brother Jamie Murray has said.
MADRID Valencia reclaimed La Liga's fourth Champions League qualification berth from Sevilla when forward Alvaro Negredo won and converted a penalty in a 1-0 victory at home to Getafe on Sunday.
Negredo, who is on loan at the Singapore-owned club from Manchester City, was felled by a wild kick from Juan Antonio Rodriguez in the 70th minute at a sun-drenched Mestalla.
He picked himself up and clipped a confident spot kick high into the middle of the goal to lift Valencia to 47 points from 23 matches, two ahead of fifth-placed Sevilla, who won 3-0 at struggling Cordoba on Saturday.
Real Madrid's 2-0 success at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday put them four points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who host Levante later on Sunday (1600 GMT).
Champions Atletico Madrid are a further three points adrift of Barca in third ahead of Sunday's game at Celta Vigo (2000).
Roger Federer produced another dazzling performance on Monday, easing past Juan Martin del Potro in the third round at the Miami Open.