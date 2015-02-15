MADRID Valencia reclaimed La Liga's fourth Champions League qualification berth from Sevilla when forward Alvaro Negredo won and converted a penalty in a 1-0 victory at home to Getafe on Sunday.

Negredo, who is on loan at the Singapore-owned club from Manchester City, was felled by a wild kick from Juan Antonio Rodriguez in the 70th minute at a sun-drenched Mestalla.

He picked himself up and clipped a confident spot kick high into the middle of the goal to lift Valencia to 47 points from 23 matches, two ahead of fifth-placed Sevilla, who won 3-0 at struggling Cordoba on Saturday.

Real Madrid's 2-0 success at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday put them four points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who host Levante later on Sunday (1600 GMT).

Champions Atletico Madrid are a further three points adrift of Barca in third ahead of Sunday's game at Celta Vigo (2000).

(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Michael Hann)