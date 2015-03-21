Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres celebrates after scoring a goal against Getafe during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

BARCELONA A bullet header from Fernando Torres set up depleted Atletico Madrid for a 2-0 victory over Getafe on Saturday as the champions boosted their hopes of finishing third in La Liga.

Torres powered home a Koke free kick after three minutes to claim his first league goal since returning to his boyhood club in the January transfer window from AC Milan.

The Spaniard arrived low on confidence following disappointing spells at Chelsea and the Serie A side, and while he has so far proved a useful reinforcement, Atletico coach Diego Simeone feels he has more to give.

"He is better and combining with his team-mates," Simeone told a news conference.

"We still need more from him and he is a player that is used to the pressure. If we do not demand it then it is not good for him.

"He is a player that lives off scoring and he needed to get that goal in the league. He is working hard and has a positive rivalry with (Mario) Mandzukic."

Koke also played a part in the second goal before halftime when another free kick was flicked on by Raul Jimenez and Tiago nodded the ball in.

Atletico were without several players through injury and suspension but looked sharper up front than of late.

The hosts, who eased off in the second half as Getafe caused little danger, are now one point behind third-placed Valencia with 59 points.

"I think that responsibility and pressure always exist but the success that we have had in recent years clearly means that there is greater expectation," said Simeone.

"Now we also have teams like Villarreal, Valencia and Sevilla that are pushing us."

Leaders Barcelona face Real Madrid in the 'Clasico' on Sunday hoping to record a victory that will send them four points clear at the top.

"Physically we are in good shape. The squad has been rotated and today there were players who haven't been involved much," said Jimenez who was given a rare chance in attack.

"It is good that we now have a break with players going off on international duty," he told reporters.

There was no hangover from Tuesday's Champions League penalty shootout victory over Bayer Leverkusen as Torres quickly put Atletico ahead and Koke then hit the post with a drive from the edge of the area.

The hosts were without suspended centre half Miranda while Mario Mandzukic and Raul Garcia were injured and Antoine Griezmann began on the bench.

Koke should have increased Atletico's lead midway through the first half when he shot straight at keeper Vicente Guaita from close range but he was then involved in Tiago's goal.

Midfielder Koke's return to form after injury has coincided with Atletico's improvement and he has given them a boost especially with his delivery from set-plays.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Xabier Etxeita and Mikel Rico gave Athletic Bilbao a 2-1 win over Almeria whose goal came through Mikel Balenziaga putting the ball in his own net.

A Charles Dias strike gave Celta Vigo a 1-0 win away to Levante, Gael Kakuta hit the only goal in Rayo Vallecano’s 1-0 victory over Malaga and Granada drew 0-0 with Eibar.

(Editing by Tony Jimenez/Greg Stutchbury)