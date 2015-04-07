Atletico Madrid's Fernando Torres (C) fights to head the ball with Real Sociedad's Mikel Gonzalez during their Spanish first division soccer match at Vicente Calderon stadium in Madrid April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID Atletico Madrid made a typically aggressive start to lay the foundations for a 2-0 victory at home to mid-table Real Sociedad on Tuesday that lifted the champions to within two points of second-placed Real Madrid.

Diego Simeone's men came roaring out of the blocks at the Calderon and, after Arda Turan had thumped a volley against the post in the second minute, Koke's inswinging delivery from a corner moments later was headed into his own net by Sociedad defender Mikel Gonzalez.

Antoine Griezmann made it 2-0 in the 10th minute when he followed up Koke's saved effort and clipped the ball into the roof of the net for his 16th La Liga goal of the campaign.

The France forward's lack of celebration was a reminder that he played for Sociedad for five years before joining Atletico in the close season.

Sociedad, who have improved since former Manchester United manager David Moyes took over as coach in November and are 10th, never looked like getting back into the game, substitute Esteban Granero coming closest for the Basque club with a curling free kick two minutes from time.

"It was important to win here and stay strong at home so we could get the three points and stay in the battle for a Champions League place," Griezmann told Spanish television.

Atletico, whose 15 clean sheets this season are only bettered by leaders Barcelona's 16, have 65 points in third with eight games left, with Real on 67 ahead of their match at another Madrid club, Rayo Vallecano, on Wednesday.

Real, who crushed Granada 9-1 on Sunday, are four adrift of Barca, who host Almeria earlier on Wednesday.

Sevilla, in fifth, drew level on 61 points with fourth-placed Valencia thanks to a 2-1 win at Levante on Tuesday, Kevin Gameiro and Jose Antonio Reyes putting the Europa League champions 2-0 up and Kalu Uche replying for the home side.

Valencia hold on to fourth, which carries a place in Champions League qualifying, thanks to a better head-to-head record, which is used to separate teams with the same points rather than goal difference.

Malaga, in seventh, suffered a setback in their quest for a Europa League berth when they were beaten 1-0 at lowly Eibar.

