BARCELONA Sevilla’s Champions League hopes suffered a blow as they were held to 1-1 La Liga draw at lowly Granada, whose defender Diego Mainz scored at both ends on Sunday.

Fresh from taking a point off Barcelona last weekend and then beating Zenit St Petersburg in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie, Sevilla took on Granada aiming to draw level on points with fourth-placed Valencia.

They dominated the early stages but second-bottom Granada took the lead with their first real chance as an unmarked Mainz headed past keeper Sergio Rico from a corner after 16 minutes.

Granada grew in confidence and an unsettled Sevilla almost conceded another when Diogo Figueiras’ clearance came back off his own post.

Carlos Bacca posed Sevilla’s main threat with his pace and movement but he failed to make the most of his chances and they were relieved when Mainz turned an Aleix Vidal cross past his own keeper Roberto Fernandez after 69 minutes.

“From the start with the first opening for Vitolo, which was a great chance, until the last, we have tried to win,” Sevilla coach Unai Emery told reporters.

“We came into the game on the back of a tense match last Thursday (against Zenit) but we played with the idea of getting a good result for the Sevilla fans who travelled.

“We will continue to do our best and we are ambitious. We still have options (to qualify for the Champions League) although obviously a victory would have been better for us.”

VILLARREAL DENIED

Sevilla, in fifth, have 63 points, two behind Valencia who occupy the final Champions League qualifying spot despite losing 2-0 at Barcelona on Saturday.

Leaders Barcelona hold a two-point advantage over Real Madrid, who defeated Malaga 3-1.

Sevilla are 11 points clear of sixth-placed Villarreal, who drew 0-0 with bottom club Cordoba who have 20 points and are one place behind Granada on 25.

Villarreal were denied twice by the woodwork in another disappointing attacking display and have now gone six games without a league win, scoring one goal in that run.

Joel Campbell hit the bar with a 25-metre drive after five minutes and midway through the first half Gerard Moreno's fierce shot from the edge of the area also came back off the bar.

“We hoped to win as in any game. It appears as though everything is against us at the moment,” Villarreal coach Marcelino told reporters.

“Injuries have built up, some of them serious. To have not won this game is one of the strange one-offs that happen in football.”

A Nolito penalty gave Celta Vigo a 1-0 win at Eibar while Rayo Vallecano beat Almeria 2-0.

