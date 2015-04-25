Barcelona's Neymar (L) is tackled by Espanyol's Lucas Vazquez during their Spanish first division soccer match, near Barcelona April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Albert Gea

BARCELONA Neymar scored the opener to continue his rich vein of form as 10-man Barcelona won a one-sided La Liga derby against Espanyol 2-0 on Saturday while Antoine Griezmann's double helped Atletico Madrid beat Elche 3-0.

Brazil's Neymar followed his two goals against Paris St Germain in the Champions League on Tuesday by slotting home after Luis Suarez dummied a cross after 17 minutes.

With Barca picking holes in Espanyol's defence, Lionel Messi doubled the lead from a tight angle after 25 minutes before Jordi Alba was sent off early in the second half.

The defender was shown two yellow cards in succession after 53 minutes for a lengthy protest with the referee but Espanyol failed to apply any concerted pressure on Barca in the remainder of the match.

Xavi came on for the final three minutes for his 500th La Liga appearance for Barca who have moved five points ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Deep in stoppage time Espanyol's Hector Moreno was also sent off after being given a second yellow card.

Griezmann's two goals helped Atletico put their Champions League exit behind them in order to concentrate on winning third-place in La Liga.

The Frenchman now has 22 league goals in an impressive debut season at the Calderon after heading Atletico into the lead 10 minutes into the second half and then slotting home from close range 14 minutes from the end.

In between a Raul Garcia shot from distance sneaked past the dive of keeper Przemyslaw Tyton and into the corner after 63 minutes.

Diego Simeone’s side have 72 points, seven more than fourth-placed Valencia who play Granada on Monday. Elche are 14th on 34 points.

Barca lead La Liga with 81 points, five more than Real Madrid who play Celta Vigo on Sunday.

COMPLETE GAME

"It was a complete game from us ... to win a derby you have to play like that,” Barca midfielder Andres Iniesta told reporters.

"The best part of the season is still to come and the hard bit as well. They are all finals from here and there won’t be much between the teams."

Espanyol’s defence was cut open from the start with Neymar having a shot from a tight angle saved by keeper Kiko Casilla after just two minutes.

Suarez had a header from close range parried by Casilla and then Neymar flicked a ball by Messi past the keeper but also over the crossbar.

It appeared only a matter of time before Barca scored and the goal was expertly executed, demonstrating the superb understanding between their fearsome frontline with Suarez leaving the ball for Neymar to finish.

Suarez was involved in the second goal as he played a ball across the area to Messi who finished clinically past Casilla with little angle to aim at.

Further chances fell to Barca in the second half, notably a shot by Messi that hit a post, and the result never appeared in doubt.

It was a sluggish start from Atletico, who needed to bounce back after they were beaten in the Champions League for the second successive year by Real Madrid on Wednesday.

They began to threaten with their typical aerial game as the first half wore on and Fernando Torres should have given them the lead before the break but fired over from a Koke pass with the goal gaping.

After the break they began to press more and Griezmann was the most alert to nod the ball home from a narrow angle after Tyton saved Koke's shot.

Tyton was slow to react to Garcia’s left-footed effort from 25 metres as Atletico added to their lead and then Griezmann nipped in at the near post to convert a Saul Niguez cross.

Elsewhere, Villarreal drew 0-0 at Real Sociedad and a Victor goal gave Levante a 1-0 victory at Getafe.

(Editing by Toby Davis)