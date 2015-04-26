Celta Vigo's Gustavo Cabral (R) fights for the ball with Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo during their Spanish first division soccer match at Balaidos stadium in Vigo April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Real Madrid's Marcelo Vieira tries to control the ball during their Spanish first division soccer match against Celta Vigo at Balaidos stadium in Vigo April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Real Madrid's Javier Hernandez 'Chicharito' celebrates his goal against Celta Vigo during their Spanish first division soccer match at Balaidos stadium in Vigo April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

BARCELONA Real Madrid's Javier Hernandez struck twice as they came from behind to beat Celta Vigo 4-2 away and keep the pressure on Barcelona at the top of La Liga on Sunday.

The Mexico forward is only in the side due to an injury crisis but followed up the goal that knocked Atletico Madrid out of the Champions League last Wednesday with one in each half.

Toni Kroos slotted home the equaliser after 16 minutes following the opener by Celta winger Nolito and then Hernandez finished clinically after 24 minutes.

In a pulsating game, Celta’s Santi Mina then knocked the ball home after his initial effort hit a post to make it 2-2.

Cristiano Ronaldo also struck the woodwork before a James Rodriguez drive from the edge of the area deflected off Andreu Fontas and past keeper Sergio Alvarez before halftime.

Hernandez expertly brought down a Sergio Ramos pass and beat Alvarez after 68 minutes to seal a win that sees Real move two points behind Barca, who beat Espanyol 2-0 on Saturday.

After 33 games, Barca have 81 points ahead of Real on 79 with reigning champions Atletico Madrid in third place on 72. Five rounds of matches remain this season.

"WORTHY WINNERS"

“Both teams went out and played with lot of intensity. We both looked to attack and I think in the end we were worthy winners,” Rodriguez told reporters.

“When there is space then Madrid are a lot more dangerous as they have players that can take advantage. I felt comfortable and I think that we all worked hard. These three points help us to keep fighting to the end.

“Chicharito (Hernandez) has shown a lot of patience and is now getting what he deserves.”

Real were without injured trio Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema with Hernandez playing in attack alongside Ronaldo while Asier Illarramendi was given a chance in midfield.

Celta began at a high tempo, moving the ball around at speed, and they used the wings well to stretch the Real defence.

Nolito was allowed to come in from the left wing unchallenged and strike the ball low into the net to put Celta ahead but Real quickly bounced back.

Kroos found the top corner from the centre of the penalty area after Celta defender Hugo Mallo cleared the ball into his path and then Hernandez combined with Rodriguez before beating Alvarez at his near post.

After Rodriguez had again put the hosts ahead after Mina’s strike, Real concentrated on being more solid at the back.

While both sides continued to create chances, Hernandez got the only goal after the break.

FLICKED HEADER

Sevilla moved up to fourth after a flicked header from Daniel Carrico sealing a 2-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano.

Fresh from securing a Europa League semi-final place last Thursday after the holders knocked out Zenit St Petersburg, Sevilla dominated the first half against Rayo.

Sevilla coach Unai Emery rested several regulars including Stephane M’Bia and Aleix Vidal but they still looked sharp with Diogo Figueiras setting up Vicente Iborra to fire the opener after 16 minutes.

Then Carrico steered a Denis Suarez cross into the corner of the net before halftime.

Rayo pressed more after the break with Gael Kakuta and Alejandro Pozuelo missing clear chances while Manucho also had a shot well saved by keeper Sergio Rico.

Sevilla now have 66 points, one more than fifth-placed Valencia who host Granada on Monday.

