MADRID An early Koke strike gave typically hard-working Atletico Madrid a 1-0 victory at Real Betis that moved them above Real Madrid into second place in La Liga on Sunday.

Koke slotted home a rebound after keeper Antonio Adan had saved a Fernando Torres shot with seven minutes gone.

Despite some slick attacking play, Atletico missed great chances to build on the lead with Antoine Griezmann particularly profligate, including a late chance that came back off a post.

But the visitors were rarely threatened defensively and go above misfiring Real who were crushed 4-0 by Barcelona in El Clasico on Saturday.

Atletico have 26 points from 12 games, four fewer than Barca and two more than Real.

"We could have scored a lot more but the important thing is the win," Koke told reporters. "We knew it would be a tough match and the early goal made it easier for us.

"It is nothing more than an anecdote that we are second at the moment and it would be a mistake for us to think of anything more than trying to finish third. That is our target, we will concentrate on that and then see what happens."

COSTA ATONES

Villarreal's Jaume Costa atoned for giving away a first-half penalty when his strike five minutes from time rescued a 1-1 draw against Eibar that put his side fourth.

With Eibar down to 10 men after Keko's red card, Costa prodded the ball home past keeper Asier Riesgo having being found by Denis Suarez.

Roberto Soldado and Cedric Bakambu caused plenty of problems with their movement for the Eibar defence but the visitors hung on and took the lead with Sergi Enrich volleying home a knock down from Borja Baston inside the area after 27 minutes.

The small Basque club have done well after being given a second chance in the top flight following Elche’s demotion for unpaid taxes that saved them from relegation.

However, Dani Garcia wasted the chance to extend their lead with his penalty saved by Alphonse Areola following a foul by Costa on Baston before halftime.

The home side began to press more in the closing stages with Keko having been dismissed for a second yellow card and Costa eventually made the breakthrough.

Villarreal are ahead of Celta Vigo on goal difference with 21 points from 12 games, while Eibar are sixth with 20 points.

OWN GOAL

Elsewhere, an Aymeric Laporte own goal and an Isaac Success strike gave Granada a 2-0 win over visiting Athletic Bilbao, while Deyverson hit a double and Zouhair Feddal got the other as Levante beat Sporting Gijon 3-0 away.

Betis went out to circulate the ball and look in particular for the dangerous Joaquin on the wing and Ruben Castro in attack but they soon found themselves pushed back.

Xavi Torres gave the ball away to Fernando Torres whose powerful strike was parried well by Adan who could not prevent the rebound going to the lurking Koke to fire home.

Yannick Carrasco was a continual danger on the left wing for Atletico, causing plenty of problems for fullback Cristiano Piccini and also drifting inside to help build play in central midfield.

Griezmann and Carrasco missed the target with the best chances to add to the lead in the first half and the openings continued to fall to Atletico after the break.

Midway through the second half Griezmann had plenty of time but fired over with just the keeper to beat and two minutes from time, similarly placed in the penalty area, he hit the woodwork.

(Reporting by Tim Hanlon in Barcelona, editing by Justin Palmer and Ken Ferris)