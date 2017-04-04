MADRID Brazilian defender Filipe Luis scored for the second game running as Atletico Madrid beat Real Sociedad 1-0 on Tuesday to rack up a fifth straight win in La Liga and provisionally consolidate third place in the standings.

The former Chelsea full back had failed to score in his previous 25 league outings this campaign but followed his strike in Saturday's 2-0 win at Malaga by smashing in the only goal against Real Sociedad from close range in the 28th minute.

Atletico favourite Fernando Torres missed a glorious opportunity to double the lead before the break, hitting the post while visiting goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli was stranded on the floor, and substitute Angel Correa also wasted a clear opening in the second half.

Real Sociedad have spent much of the season pursuing Atletico for fourth place in the standings but their chase has wilted in recent weeks, picking up just one point in their last five games.

Atletico, by contrast, have soared, recording a fifth straight league win as they gear up for a crucial period in which they visit local rivals and Liga leaders Real Madrid on Saturday before meeting Leicester City twice in six days in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

Atletico are third in the standings on 61 points, three clear of Sevilla who are fourth, and visit champions Barcelona on Wednesday. Real Madrid, who are two points ahead of Barca with a game in hand, visit Leganes.

Real Sociedad, who have 49 points, slide down the table from fifth to seventh after Athletic Bilbao beat Espanyol 2-0 on Tuesday to go sixth on 50 and Villarreal won 1-0 at Real Betis to move into fifth place, with 51 points.

(Reporting by Richard Martin,; Editing by Neville Dalton)