MADRID Spain coach Vicente del Bosque has included unsettled Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea in his squad for the holders’ Euro 2016 qualifiers at home to Group C leaders Slovakia and away to Macedonia next month.

Del Bosque called up De Gea despite the fact that United coach Louis van Gaal has not used him this season amid widespread speculation that the 24-year-old will seal a move to Real Madrid before the transfer window closes on Monday.

With captain Iker Casillas also in the squad after sealing a move to Porto from Real Madrid, De Gea is unlikely to feature but clearly remains an important part of Del Bosque's plans for the tournament in France next year.

"It’s true that he hasn’t been playing competitively which normally is required but we are also at the beginning of the season," Del Bosque told a news conference on Friday.

"He is active, he is training and like others who are not necessarily first-choice with their teams we think that at the moment he can come," he added. "If the situation drags on then we might have to reconsider."

Del Bosque also brought back De Gea's United team mate Juan Mata and Chelsea pair Diego Costa and Cesar Azpilicueta, who join club team mates Cesc Fabregas and Pedro in the 23-man squad.

Mata, Costa and Azpilicueta did not feature in Spain's most recent qualifier, a 1-0 victory in Belarus in June.

There was no place for Juventus forward Alvaro Morata or Bayern midfielder Thiago Alcantara, while Costa, who has yet to really perform for Spain after choosing them over his native Brazil, returns after a series of niggling injuries.

"He (Costa) is playing well and it appears he has put his problems behind him." Del Bosque said. "He is a player in whom we have a lot of confidence."

With six matches played, Spain are second in the group on 15 points, three behind leaders Slovakia, who beat them 2-1 in Zilina in October, and three ahead of third-placed Ukraine.

Spain, bidding for a third consecutive continental crown, host Slovakia in Oviedo on Sept. 5 and play Macedonia in Skopje three days later.

Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: Iker Casillas (Porto), David De Gea (Manchester United), Sergio Rico (Sevilla)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Marc Bartra (Barcelona), Juanfran (Atletico Madrid), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Juan Bernat (Bayern Munich), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Santi Cazorla (Arsenal), David Silva (Manchester City), Vitolo (Sevilla), Isco (Real Madrid), Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea), Juan Mata (Manchester United)

Forwards: Diego Costa (Chelsea), Pedro (Chelsea), Paco Alcacer (Valencia)

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Ed Osmond)