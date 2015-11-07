Real Sociedad coach David Moyes is pictured before their Spanish first division soccer match against Atletico Madrid at Anoeta stadium in San Sebastian, northern Spain, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent West

Real Sociedad coach David Moyes does not fear for his future at the club following Friday's league defeat to Las Palmas, the Scot believing he will be given until the end of the season to turn the situation around.

Real lie 16th in the table on nine points from 11 games following their 2-0 loss away to promoted Las Palmas, who are on the same number of points, and depending on how other results go this weekend, Moyes' side could end up in the bottom three.

"Coaches of all teams would be worried about this position but I am not worried," Moyes told a news conference.

"I am here to finish the season and do my work. We need to look at the long-term. I am confident in the players, they know that I support them but they need to show their quality."

It was a poor performance from Sociedad with Jonathan Viera and Sergio Araujo scoring for Las Palmas, and the team is no better off in the table than when Moyes arrived this month a year ago.

The former Everton and Manchester United manager was considered a risky appointment by many critics due to his limited familiarity with La Liga and inability to speak Spanish.

It has, though, been a tough task for the Scot with minimal investment while at the same time, Real have sold important players such as Antoine Griezmann and Claudio Bravo in recent years.

"I am used to dealing with situations like this," Moyes added. "The players and I need to do better and it is a question of everyone working together."

