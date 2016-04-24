MADRID, April 24 Villarreal's poor run continued as they were held 0-0 at home by Real Sociedad in La Liga and Paco Alcacer's late equaliser rescued a point for Valencia in a 2-2 draw at troubled Getafe on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Villarreal are stumbling towards the finishing line, missing the chance to pull away from Athletic Bilbao and Celta Vigo in fifth and sixth places following their third game without a win.

The draw left Villarreal on 61 points, six clear of Athletic and still in pole position to reach next season's Champions League qualifying rounds, although Celta could close the gap to four points if they beat Granada at home on Monday. Daniel Parejo fired Valencia ahead at relegation-threatened Getafe, but second-half goals from Alvaro Medran and Stefan Scepovic turned the tide in favour of the strugglers.

However, Alcacer salvaged a draw for eighth-placed Valenciawhen he volleyed home an 84th-minute equaliser to leave 18th-placed Getafe one point from safety.

Bottom club Levante looked set to celebrate a vital home win over Athletic as they led 2-0 with two minutes remaining after an early strike from Victor Casadesus and a 68th-minute own goal by Xabier Etxeita.

But Markel Susaeta pulled one back in the 88th minute and Mikel San Jose stunned Levante with a stoppage-time equaliser, leaving the home side on 29 points and four from safety.

Seventh-placed Sevilla won their derby 2-0 at home againstReal Betis thanks to second-half goals by Kevin Gameiro and Coke to move two points behind Celta Vigo in the race for European qualification.

