Football Soccer - Italy v Spain - EURO 2016 - Round of 16 - Stade de France, Saint-Denis near Paris, France - 27/6/16Spain's Iker Casillas at the end of the game REUTERS/Lee SmithLivepic

BARCELONA Spain coach Julen Lopetegui has left former captain and all-time record appearance maker Iker Casillas out of his first squad since taking charge of the national team.

Former Spain Under-21 and Under-19 coach Lopetegui also omitted Pedro and Cesc Fabregas from the squad for Spain's friendly against Belgium on Sept. 1 and their first World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein four days later.

Striker Diego Costa, midfielder Juan Mata and forward Paco Alcacer, all left out of the Euro 2016 squad, were recalled.

"I have spoken to Iker, he is a huge player for the national team, he is a current Spain icon but in this case we've decided that from now on David de Gea will be our No. 1 goalkeeper," Lopetegui told reporters on Friday.

"But that does not mean the door is closed to Iker and we will monitor his progress carefully. I felt I had to be sincere with him and he remains very close to us."

Pepe Reina and Adrian were the other two goalkeepers named in the squad.

Costa was the most high profile omission from Vicente del Bosque's squad for Euro 2016 but the Brazilian-born striker has made a strong start to the season, scoring winning goals for Chelsea in their opening two Premier League games.

"Costa has had a great pre-season and we think his presence will be positive," Lopetegui added.

