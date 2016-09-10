Football Soccer - Spanish Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Osasuna- Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain 10/09/16. Real Madrid's Pepe celebrates his first goal with his teammate Alvaro Morata (top) during the match. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Football Soccer - Spanish Liga Santander - Real Madrid v Osasuna- Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain 10/09/16. Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo (back to camera) celebrates his first goal with his teammates Alvaro Morata (top) and Gareth Bale during the match. REUTERS/Juan Medina

MADRID Promoted Alaves dealt champions Barcelona a shock 2-1 defeat at the Nou Camp on Saturday while Cristiano Ronaldo returned from injury to help Real Madrid thrash Osasuna 5-2 and go two points clear at the top of La Liga.

With Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta all on the bench, Barcelona went behind to the visitors in the 39th minute before Frenchman Jeremy Mathieu equalised in the 46th. Ibai Gomez then scored the winner in the 64th.

Ronaldo, who had been out for two months with a knee injury, scored six minutes into his return as Zinedine Zidane's Real equalled the club's 1960-61 record of 15 successive league victories.

The result left Real Madrid with three wins from three games, while Barcelona are fourth. Sevilla went second on seven points after beating third-placed Las Palmas 2-1.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Alan Baldwin)