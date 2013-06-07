Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Spanish crooner and Real Madrid fan Julio Iglesias loaned his private jet to Brazil striker Neymar so he could fly to Barcelona and complete his move on Monday, local media reported.
The Spanish champions beat arch rivals Real to the signature of one the game's brightest prospects in a deal worth around 57 million euros (48.5 million pounds), despite a late approach from the nine-times European Cup winners.
The 21-year-old was given permission to leave the Brazil national team squad to fly to Barcelona to sign his contract and be presented on Monday.
Neymar flew from Rio de Janeiro and returned to rejoin his national team in Iglesias's Gulfstream jet, which the singer hires out when he is not using it himself for concert tours, his office was reported to have said.
Iglesias was a goalkeeper in the Real Madrid youth ranks before he embarked on a singing career.
(Reporting by Mark Elkington; Editing by Sonia Oxley)
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.