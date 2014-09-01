Barcelona's soccer player Andres Iniesta arrives for a news conference at Joan Gamper training camp, near Barcelona July 25, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

MADRID Spain playmaker Andres Iniesta will miss Thursday's friendly against France in Paris and their opening Euro 2016 qualifier against Macedonia in Valencia four days later due to a knee injury.

Iniesta, sidelined for Barcelona's 1-0 La Liga win at Villarreal on Sunday, was included in coach Vicente del Bosque's 23-man squad for the two games.

However, problems with his left knee mean he will not be joining up with his team mates in Madrid on Tuesday, Spain said on their official website (www.sefutbol.com).

Del Bosque will not be naming a replacement.

Spain, the defending champions, and Macedonia are in Euro 2016 Group C which also includes Ukraine, Belarus, Slovakia and Luxembourg.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Tony Jimenez)