Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
MADRID Spain playmaker Isco hurt an ankle in Tuesday's training session and will have tests to determine whether he can play in Friday's World Cup qualifier against Finland in Helsinki, the Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.
The Real Madrid midfielder, who has been in fine form for his club in recent weeks, did not train with the world and European champions on Wednesday before they fly to the Finnish capital, the RFEF said on the national team's website (www.sefutbol.com).
"Tests will be conducted at the CEMTRO clinic (in Madrid) to assess the extent of the problem," they added.
Spain top qualification Group I by a point from France after five of eight matches.
(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Patrick Johnston)
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.