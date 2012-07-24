Real Madrid's Kaka celebrates after scoring against APOEL during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid April 4, 2012. REUTERS/Felix Ordonez

MADRID Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has left Kaka out of his squad for a friendly against Oviedo later on Tuesday, increasing speculation the underperforming Brazilian playmaker is poised to leave the club.

According to local media reports, Kaka met Mourinho and Real director general Jose Angel Sanchez on Monday and was told he was not guaranteed a place in the starting lineup this season and should seek alternative employment.

The 2007 World Player of the Year, who joined Real from AC Milan for a fee of around 65 million euros (50.7 million pounds) three years ago, has been linked with a move to Paris St Germain, the Ligue 1 club coached by his former boss at Milan Carlo Ancelotti.

A Real spokeswoman said the club's press office had no information on the reason for Kaka's omission from the squad.

The 30-year-old has shown flashes of his former brilliance during his stint in Spain but has been sidelined several times by injury and mainly played second fiddle to German international Mesut Ozil last season.

He suffered a miserable end to his 2011-12 Champions League campaign in May when he had a penalty saved in the semi-final shootout against Bayern Munich as Real crashed out to the Bundesliga side.

(Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)