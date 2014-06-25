Ill Kyrgios pulls out of quarterfinal clash with Federer
Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of his much anticipated quarterfinal showdown with Roger Federer at the BNP Paribas Open on Friday with suspected food poisoning.
MADRID Spain internationals Koke and Juanfran have extended their contracts with Atletico Madrid until 2019 and 2018 respectively, the La Liga club said on Wednesday.
Koke, 22, is one of the most promising of an emerging crop of Spanish central midfielders, and together with 29-year-old right back Juanfran helped Atletico win a first La Liga title in 18 years and reach the final of the Champions League last season.
"The two players are key parts of the red and whites' recent successes and their contract extensions are great news for our club," Atletico said on their website.
Koke, who made two appearances in Spain's failed campaign at the World Cup finals in Brazil and is a product of Atletico's youth academy, was reportedly a target for a number of Europe's top clubs.
(Writing by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood)
LONDON Harry Kane's creaky ankle ligaments have put a cloud over Tottenham's Hotspur's run-in to the Premier League season but manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are now better-equipped to cope with his absence.
LONDON Manchester City have stolen a march on their rivals by becoming the first Premier League club to sign a "sleeve sponsorship" deal after a relaxing of rules surrounding logos.